Keefer R. (Kip) Koogle Jr., 56, Beloved Husband, Father and Fisherman, died suddenly on Saturday, January 18th. He was born and raised in Baltimore, MD to Doris and Keefer Koogle. He is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 32 years Jane Koogle, son Alex and daughter Amanda. Kip is also survived by his mother Doris Koogle, siblings Beverly Mondloch (Thomas), Barbara Schulman (Joseph), Patricia Koogle (sister-in-law), Thomas Koogle (Teresa), Kimberly Perkins (Ronald), sister-in-law Teresa Scherer, Aunt Shirley Goscinski and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Kip was predeceased by his father, Keefer R Koogle and his brother Warren Koogle. Kip spent his early years in the Baltimore area before he and Jane settled in Manchester. He graduated from Pikesville High School and worked in the automotive glass, custom cabinetry and commercial glass industries. Kip loved fishing and crabbing and was the President of the Willow Grove Rod and Gun Club Eastern Shore property for many years. He loved being outdoors but most of all spending time with family and friends. Kip always had a smile for everyone he met and made the best apple pie you ever tasted. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 25th from 3-5 PM at Westminster Riding Club located at 366 N Colonial Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

