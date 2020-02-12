Keith "Buddy" Gill, 66, of Finksburg, MD passed away suddenly on February 7, 2020. He was the husband of Deborah A. Gill (nee Meekins); brother of Harry C. Gill, Jr. and wife Victoria, Dixie Meehan and husband Richard, & Darlene Harman and husband Terry; Brother-in-law of Patricia Schwartz and husband Robert, Robert Meekins and wife Kimbra, & Daniel Meekins and wife Lisa. Predeceased by brothers Ronald and Donald Gill. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Buddy was a career firefighter with Baltimore County from 1977 to 1993. He was also a farm manager for Irv Naylor at Still Waters Farm. Buddy was a life member at Owings Mills Volunteer Fire Department. He loved horses, horse racing, animals and vacationing in Ocean City and Hawaii. He loved Elvis so much he was nicknamed 'The King'. He was a friend to all. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 11:00am at Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD. Interment private. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 12, 2020