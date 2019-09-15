Keith Topper Coburn, 74, of Baltimore, Maryland died on September 5, 2019, after a long struggle with heart failure in the company of his two children. He is survived by children Melanie D. Coburn and Timothy S. Coburn, daughter-in-law Claire Zietz, granddaughter Rive Coburn, sisters Stacie Jordan Nguyen (Olive Stacie Coburn), and Nacea M. Kibble (Coburn) and former wife Catherine Capella (née Kane) along with several nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his step-father William Coburn. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pets on Wheels (or another Animal Welfare organization) in Keith's name to commemorate his affection for animals.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 15, 2019