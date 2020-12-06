Kelly Ann Caples, 57, of Hampstead, passed away on December 2, 2020. Born September 1, 1963 in Baltimore, MD, she was the loving daughter of Chuck FitzGerald and the late Jean Bailey FitzGerald. She was a graduate of North Carroll High School in 1981. She was an avid music lover and a fan of Nascar, but most of all she loved her family. In addition to her father she is survived by her two sons, Jake and Ben; two sisters, Colleen Causey and her late husband Steve, Kristi Ford and her husband Jeff; sister in law Kim Arbaugh and her husband Bob; nephews, Darrin Arbaugh, Kory Causey, and the late Kyle Causey; nieces, Kristin Athey and Abby Ford; and great niece Callie Athey. She was preceded in death by Grandparents, Albert and Thelma Goodwin; Howard and Dorothy FitzGerald; and In laws; Gordon and Barbara Caples. Visitation will be held Monday, December 7, 2020, 3 pm - 5 pm & 7 pm - 9 pm at Eline Funeral Home, Hampstead, MD. Service will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, 11 am at the Eline Funeral Home Hampstead. Interment will be in Hampstead Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Kelly's name made be made to the charity of your choosing.



