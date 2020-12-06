1/1
Kelly Ann Caples
1963 - 2020
Kelly Ann Caples, 57, of Hampstead, passed away on December 2, 2020. Born September 1, 1963 in Baltimore, MD, she was the loving daughter of Chuck FitzGerald and the late Jean Bailey FitzGerald. She was a graduate of North Carroll High School in 1981. She was an avid music lover and a fan of Nascar, but most of all she loved her family. In addition to her father she is survived by her two sons, Jake and Ben; two sisters, Colleen Causey and her late husband Steve, Kristi Ford and her husband Jeff; sister in law Kim Arbaugh and her husband Bob; nephews, Darrin Arbaugh, Kory Causey, and the late Kyle Causey; nieces, Kristin Athey and Abby Ford; and great niece Callie Athey. She was preceded in death by Grandparents, Albert and Thelma Goodwin; Howard and Dorothy FitzGerald; and In laws; Gordon and Barbara Caples. Visitation will be held Monday, December 7, 2020, 3 pm - 5 pm & 7 pm - 9 pm at Eline Funeral Home, Hampstead, MD. Service will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, 11 am at the Eline Funeral Home Hampstead. Interment will be in Hampstead Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Kelly's name made be made to the charity of your choosing.

Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
DEC
7
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
DEC
8
Service
11:00 AM
Eline Funeral Home
December 5, 2020
Kelly was the best neighbor! We were blessed to live at the top of the hill and loved our frequent talks on Dayspring. My heart is broken knowing she is not a phone call away or walk away.
The Korotki family
Friend
December 5, 2020
Jake & Ben we are so sorry for your loss. Although I haven’t seen your mom in years my memories of her all include a smile on her face. She was always kind and warm and a pleasure to spend time with.
Carol Chase & Family
Friend
December 5, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about your loss. Kelly and I were in high school and Girl Scouts together. In recent years, we would comment on each other's Facebook postings about music and Nascar, so I love that those two things were mentioned. She was a wonderful person and will be missed.
Mary Hitchcock-Reinhart
Friend
December 5, 2020
Ben and Jake we are grieving for you both and for your family. I have many happy memories of teaching Sunday school with your mom and singing with her in the praise band. We are so sorry for your loss.
Karen & Greg Mon
Friend
December 5, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. Kelly was a beautiful person. She will be missed.
Wendy McCullah
Classmate
