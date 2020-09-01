1/1
Kelly Fowler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kelly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kelly Scott Fowler, 54, of Hanover, PA, died Sunday, August 30, 2020, at his sister's residence in Westminster. Born August 9, 1966 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Pauline (Sammons) Fowler and Robert H. Fowler, Sr. He worked as a Restaurant Manager for Bess & Ben's Country Kitchen in Taneytown. He was an avid fisherman and collector of rocks and crystals. He is survived by a son Nicholas P. Fowler of Glyndon; a step-son Christopher Lee Jefferson, II of Reisterstown; sister Fay Fowler Gross and husband Rod of Westminster; nephew Courtenay Fowler Gross, nieces Rebecca Fowler Demski and Erin Fowler Scapulla, great-nieces and nephews Kennedi, Finn and Stella. He was predeceased by a brother Robert H. Fowler, Jr. Celebration of Life Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
(410) 848 -7575
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved