Kelly Fowler

Kelly Scott Fowler, 54, of Hanover, PA, died Sunday, August 30, 2020, at his sister's residence in Westminster. Born August 9, 1966 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Pauline (Sammons) Fowler and Robert H. Fowler, Sr. He worked as a Restaurant Manager for Bess & Ben's Country Kitchen in Taneytown. He was an avid fisherman and collector of rocks and crystals. He is survived by a son Nicholas P. Fowler of Glyndon; a step-son Christopher Lee Jefferson, II of Reisterstown; sister Fay Fowler Gross and husband Rod of Westminster; nephew Courtenay Fowler Gross, nieces Rebecca Fowler Demski and Erin Fowler Scapulla, great-nieces and nephews Kennedi, Finn and Stella. He was predeceased by a brother Robert H. Fowler, Jr. Celebration of Life Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.



