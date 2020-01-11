Kelly D. Sanner, 60, of Hanover, died Thurs, Jan 9, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of Richard I. Sanner, III of Hanover. Born Aug 20, 1959 in Baltimore, Kelly was the daughter of John Folger of Hanover and the late Dale Jacob Zeiler. She was a 1978 graduate of Westminster High School and was a Vet Tech for 20 years with 140 Vet Hospital of Finksburg. Surviving in addition to her husband are her son, Chad I. Sanner & Candace of Littlestown, her daughter Candace Sanner; her 5 grandchildren: Chloe, Aubrie, Bella & Dorado Sanner, Daniel Ewing and her 2 brothers: Randy Folger of Hanover and Josh Folger of Philadelphia. Kelly was a member of Littlestown FOE Ladies Aux. She loved her dogs, animals, the beach, above all – her grandchildren, and spending time with her family and friends. Memorial Service is Sunday, Jan 19, at 2 P.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown. There will be no Viewing. Memorials in Kelly's name may be sent to Adams County SPCA – 11 Goldenville Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325 or Humane Society of Carroll County – 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 11, 2020