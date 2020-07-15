Kenneth E. Baker, 76, of Gettysburg, PA passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his home after a courageous battle against cancer. Ken was born July 4, 1944 in Baltimore, MD the son of the late Wilmer and Marion Louise Baker. Mr. Baker is survived by his wife Colleen Baker. Mr. Baker was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Taneytown, MD. He was a beef farmer in the area and worked many years as a self-employed painter. Ken served for a time in the Pennsylvania National Guard. He enjoyed hunting, spending time outdoors and being with his family. In addition to his wife, Ken is survived by three children; Jody L. Wilt of Fairfield, PA, Kathy L. Shull of Orrtanna, PA, Gail E. Eiker of Gettysburg, PA. He is also survived by a sister, Doris Groft of Gettysburg, PA, two brothers; Ronald Baker and Larry Baker both of Taneytown, MD; six grandchildren; Devin Wilt, Hannah Wilt, Mason Shull, Kennedy Shull, Clayton Chesney and Landon Eiker. He is also survived by many nieces and a nephew. He was predeceased by three brothers; Francis Baker, Robert Baker, Richard Baker. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to SpiriTrust Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202 or Wellspan Adams Cancer Center.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store