Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth "Ken" Bish. View Sign

Kenneth Edwin "Ken" Bish, 84, of Houston, TX and formerly of Westminster, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Vitas Inpatient Hospice facility.Born on October 6, 1934 in Maryland he was the son of the late Paul N. and Marcella (Atland) Bish. He was the companion of Mary Hobratsch, of Houston Texas.Ken started his working career in Baltimore at the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad. He then moved to Oregon and graduated in 1960 from Oregon State University with a B.S. in Business Administration. He was a member of the swimming team. He was in the military (U.S. Army) from 1960-1962, where he became the Protocol Clerk to the Commanding General in Korea. From 1963-1976, he worked for Atlantic Richfield Oil Company in various Capacities. From 1977-1984, he was an adjunct instructor for court reporting at Houston Community College. From 1984-1985, he was Business Manager at Palmer Memorial Church. From 1985-1997, he worked in the Registrar's office at Houston Community College until his retirement. He enjoyed watching tennis and football and the Houston Astros. He also patronized many of the cultural and artistic events in Houston. Surviving in addition to his companion are nieces and nephews Linda Wheeler, Carole Hammen, Doug Bish, and Jerry Taylor. He was predeceased by his siblings Robert Bish, Ethel Valianti, Stuart Bish, and Katherine Taylor and niece Betsy Martin. Friends and family are welcome on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 1 to 2 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Silver Run.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157





Kenneth Edwin "Ken" Bish, 84, of Houston, TX and formerly of Westminster, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Vitas Inpatient Hospice facility.Born on October 6, 1934 in Maryland he was the son of the late Paul N. and Marcella (Atland) Bish. He was the companion of Mary Hobratsch, of Houston Texas.Ken started his working career in Baltimore at the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad. He then moved to Oregon and graduated in 1960 from Oregon State University with a B.S. in Business Administration. He was a member of the swimming team. He was in the military (U.S. Army) from 1960-1962, where he became the Protocol Clerk to the Commanding General in Korea. From 1963-1976, he worked for Atlantic Richfield Oil Company in various Capacities. From 1977-1984, he was an adjunct instructor for court reporting at Houston Community College. From 1984-1985, he was Business Manager at Palmer Memorial Church. From 1985-1997, he worked in the Registrar's office at Houston Community College until his retirement. He enjoyed watching tennis and football and the Houston Astros. He also patronized many of the cultural and artistic events in Houston. Surviving in addition to his companion are nieces and nephews Linda Wheeler, Carole Hammen, Doug Bish, and Jerry Taylor. He was predeceased by his siblings Robert Bish, Ethel Valianti, Stuart Bish, and Katherine Taylor and niece Betsy Martin. Friends and family are welcome on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 1 to 2 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Silver Run.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157 www.carrollhospice.org . or Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158. www.hscarroll.org . Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Pritts Funeral Home

412 Washington Road

Westminster , MD 21157

410-848-7533 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Carroll County Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close