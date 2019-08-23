Kenneth Carlyle "Casey" Day (1933 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Kenneth was a very caring person and a great friend. I had..."
    - Clyde Laughter
  • "KC was a special kind of person.. I knew him through..."
    - Jim McClintock
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Tomi Unkle
  • "Rest in peace Mr.Day. You were a good man who left a..."
    - John Harkleroad
  • "So sorry for your loss! K C was a wonderful friend and..."
    - Barbara Carter
Service Information
McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
54 McFarland Drive Hwy. 108
Tryon, NC
28782
(828)-859-9341
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Columbus United Methodist Church
76 N Peak Street
Columbus, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kenneth Carlyle Day of Catlett Virginia, born on July 29th, 1933, passed away peacefully in his home on August 15th, 2019. He was adored by his three children: Elizabeth Anne, Mary Helen, and Kenneth Andrew, their families,11 grandchildren, and cherished friends. Casey is now reunited with his beloved wife, Anne, who passed away in 2004. During his life, he served as a United States Marine, teacher, coach, farmer, and community leader. A memorial service in celebration of Casey's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 24th at the Columbus United Methodist Church in Columbus, NC. He will be fondly remembered for his perseverance, playful sense of humor, generosity, and love for his friends and family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Thermal Belt Outreach at 134 White Drive, Columbus, NC 28722. An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 23, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.