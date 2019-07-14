Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Edward Davidson, Jr. (80) of Hampstead, MD passed away on July 8, 2019 at Bethania Home Care in Westminster, MD. Born June 28, 1939 in Claridge, PA, he was the son of the late Kenneth Edward Davidson, Sr.and Edna (Lloyd) Davidson and the devoted husband of Paula Monroe-Davidson of Hampstead, MD. Ken was a graduate of Penn Township School in McCullough, PA, attended Carnegie Tech, enlisted in the Army during the Vietnam Era and later graduated under the G. I. Bill from Penn State in 1966. Friends dubbed Ken the "Renaissance man" because of his remarkable career in ground breaking technology, his excellence in performing arts, and his skills in the world of golf. So many abilities and talents were a part of this man's life journey, yet he was always modest, unassuming, kind, and loving to all the people he met. Ken developed and taught nuclear energy technology in the United States, and he introduced programming simulations in Europe for the Westinghouse Corporation in Pittsburgh, PA. Ken then became the head of Research & Development for S-3 Technologies in Columbia, MD. Following his career was a jigsaw puzzle of amazement. In 1992 he was hired by the Social Security Administration to write software that would calculate benefits for Americans at the ages of 60, 65, 66 -70 years. After five intensive years, Ken was honored by the Federal Government with the award for the best program software for the year 1996. Ken Davidson was a man of many talents who became a championship golfer, forcing one professional golfer to walk off the course after nine holes. He also became an amateur East Coast Ballroom Champion, and he founded the Westminster German Club, a group that has met weekly since 2001. Ken was awarded the Road Warrior prize for environmental stewardship in 2000 as President of Carroll Life, a grassroots organization dedicated to defending the proposed Westminster by-pass. A deep love for nature and for all animals animated Ken's Life. Ken will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Ken is survived by his loving wife, Paula Monroe – Davidson; two daughters: Atero Niko and husband Chris Boston, Laurel Enoch and husband Matt; grandchildren: Madalynn Enoch, Patrick Enoch, Cole Enoch, Christopher Boston; three sisters: Judy Oslosky and husband Edward, Lynda Davis and husband Michael, Elaine Barner and husband Randy; brother, Eugene Davidson; cousin, Cheryl Sarbine and husband Dale; brother-in-law, Fred Joyner, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held in the fall. Due notice will be given. Interment in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contribution should be made to Carroll Hospice, Inc. – 292 Stoner Ave, Westminster, MD 21157. For ten years, Ken's gradual decline resulted in the tangles of loss of skills, knowledge, interests, and relationships with family and friends who witnessed his treacherous, debilitating slide into Alzheimer's Disease. Ken's family wishes to thank the loving staff of Bethania Home Care and the excellent, personal staff of Carroll Hospice. For service updates and to leave online condolences go to





Kenneth Edward Davidson, Jr. (80) of Hampstead, MD passed away on July 8, 2019 at Bethania Home Care in Westminster, MD. Born June 28, 1939 in Claridge, PA, he was the son of the late Kenneth Edward Davidson, Sr.and Edna (Lloyd) Davidson and the devoted husband of Paula Monroe-Davidson of Hampstead, MD. Ken was a graduate of Penn Township School in McCullough, PA, attended Carnegie Tech, enlisted in the Army during the Vietnam Era and later graduated under the G. I. Bill from Penn State in 1966. Friends dubbed Ken the "Renaissance man" because of his remarkable career in ground breaking technology, his excellence in performing arts, and his skills in the world of golf. So many abilities and talents were a part of this man's life journey, yet he was always modest, unassuming, kind, and loving to all the people he met. Ken developed and taught nuclear energy technology in the United States, and he introduced programming simulations in Europe for the Westinghouse Corporation in Pittsburgh, PA. Ken then became the head of Research & Development for S-3 Technologies in Columbia, MD. Following his career was a jigsaw puzzle of amazement. In 1992 he was hired by the Social Security Administration to write software that would calculate benefits for Americans at the ages of 60, 65, 66 -70 years. After five intensive years, Ken was honored by the Federal Government with the award for the best program software for the year 1996. Ken Davidson was a man of many talents who became a championship golfer, forcing one professional golfer to walk off the course after nine holes. He also became an amateur East Coast Ballroom Champion, and he founded the Westminster German Club, a group that has met weekly since 2001. Ken was awarded the Road Warrior prize for environmental stewardship in 2000 as President of Carroll Life, a grassroots organization dedicated to defending the proposed Westminster by-pass. A deep love for nature and for all animals animated Ken's Life. Ken will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Ken is survived by his loving wife, Paula Monroe – Davidson; two daughters: Atero Niko and husband Chris Boston, Laurel Enoch and husband Matt; grandchildren: Madalynn Enoch, Patrick Enoch, Cole Enoch, Christopher Boston; three sisters: Judy Oslosky and husband Edward, Lynda Davis and husband Michael, Elaine Barner and husband Randy; brother, Eugene Davidson; cousin, Cheryl Sarbine and husband Dale; brother-in-law, Fred Joyner, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held in the fall. Due notice will be given. Interment in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contribution should be made to Carroll Hospice, Inc. – 292 Stoner Ave, Westminster, MD 21157. For ten years, Ken's gradual decline resulted in the tangles of loss of skills, knowledge, interests, and relationships with family and friends who witnessed his treacherous, debilitating slide into Alzheimer's Disease. Ken's family wishes to thank the loving staff of Bethania Home Care and the excellent, personal staff of Carroll Hospice. For service updates and to leave online condolences go to www.elinefh.com Published in Carroll County Times on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close