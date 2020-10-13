Kenneth Burton "Sparky" Felton, 69 of Mt. Airy, MD, died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospital surrounded by his family. Born August 21, 1951 in Rocky Mount, NC., he was the son of the late Willard Felton and Esther Rogers Felton. Sparky loved the beach, fishing, hunting, collecting memorabilia, cooking, helping others, talking to everyone about everything and making people laugh, but above all else he loved his family. Sparky leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 39 years, Sandy Felton; daughters Ashley Driggers and husband, David, Brittany Henry and husband, Aaron, both of Frederick MD and son Christopher Felton and wife, Natalie of Mt. Airy, MD. He is also survived by grandchildren, Eden Driggers, Charlotte Henry and Ella Henry; step-grandchildren, Ava Driggers and Lyla Driggers; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister Dinah Shearin. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Friday at Hartzler Funeral Home, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick, Md. with Deacon Michael Ammer officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm on Thursday, at Hartzler Funeral Home, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick, MD. Social distancing, wearing of masks and limitation of visitors at any one time in the funeral home will be in effect. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Living Legacy Foundation, Attn. Ann Bromery, 1730 Twin Spring Rd. Suite 200, Baltimore, MD 21227. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com
.