Kenneth M. Harshman, Sr., of Mt. Airy, MD, husband of Mildred N. "Midge" Harshman, his wife of 68 years and loving son of the late Marshall H. Harshman and Helen (Smith) Harshman passed away on August 29, 2019. Kenneth was born on October 31, 1927 in Wolfsville, MD and graduated from Middletown High School, class of 1944. He served in the US Army shortly following World War II. He was a life member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Wolfsville, MD and also the Elk's Lodge #684 of Frederick, MD. He was an owner of The Jones Motor, Incorporated (a Dodge, Chrysler, Plymouth new-vehicle franchise) in Mt. Airy, MD for 45 years; principle owner for approximately the last 15 years until the family sold the dealership in 2000. He served on the Board of Directors of Maryland National Bank for many years. He leaves behind his loving and devoted children: Kenneth M. "Mike" Harshman, Jr. and wife Teresa, Jeanne A. Beaton and husband Dr. Robert, Richard A. Harshman and wife Terri, Kathryn L. Martin and husband Richard and Lisa M. Spain and husband David. The loves of his life were his ten grandchildren whom he adored: Richard B. Martin, Bryan B. Martin, Rachael N. Martin, Maria T. Martin, Robert K. Harshman, Dr. Katie E. Salamanca, Mary K. Harshman, Robert J. Beaton, Dr. Megan N. Beaton, and Christina M. Spain. He is survived by brothers Maurice, Richard, and sister, Regina Harshman. He was predeceased in death by one brother, Eugene Harshman. The family would like to thank those who lovingly cared for him while he was ill at both the hospital and at home. The family will receive friends and family on Wednesday afternoon, September 4, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at the J. L. Davis Funeral Home in Smithsburg, MD. Funeral services will be held the following day on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Wolfsville, MD with the pastor David Howell officiating. Burial will be in St. Mark's Lutheran Church Cemetery. We invite family and friends to share in fellowship and lunch following the funeral. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church or the Wolfsville Volunteer Fire Company. Online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 2, 2019