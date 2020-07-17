Kenneth "Ken" Jerome Albert, 83 of New Windsor Passed at home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Patricia Sharon (Cavey) Albert. Mr. Albert was born November 16, 1936 in Baltimore, MD the son of the late John Albert and late Marion Jeanette (Hoerichs) Albert. Ken was a clothing cutter for London Fog. His passion was training and showing horses. He was a member of the MD Quarter Horse Assoc., American Quarter Horse Assoc., MD Western Horse Assoc. and the Amalgamated Clothing Union. Surviving in addition to his wife are daughter and son-in-law Laurie Ann and Daniel Vincent Slatniske of New Windsor, Sister Judith Belt of Lutherville and grandchildren Adam Vincent and Wade Morgan Slatniske. Masks must be worn and Social Distancing observed at all times at the funeral home The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 2PM to 4PM and 6 PM to 8PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD 21784 with Funeral Services at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 11 AM. Interment Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens Marriottsville, MD. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Carroll Hospice 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21157 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude PL Memphis, TN 38105 Online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com