Kenneth John Vrtacnik, 78, of Westminster passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster. He was the husband of Roberta "Bobbi" White Vrtacnik to whom he was married for 21 years. Ken, a native of Milwaukee, WI, was born on December 11, 1941 to the late Edward and Louise (Payne) Vrtacnik. Upon graduating from high school, Ken joined the Army where he was a cook and photographer. After the Army, he came to Maryland to work at AFIP located at Walter Reed Naval Institute, to work in their photography unit. Later, he became one of the first forensic photographers in the United States. He was involved in many investigations, most notably the assassination of President Kennedy and Jonestown. He lived in Wheaton where he met and married Bobbi Alderton. Ken was an avid motorcyclist. He and Bobbi belonged to the Rockville Harley Davison Motorcycle Club. They loved touring and taking day trips with fellow club members. He was a member of the Ashton Methodist Church and the Wheaton Moose Lodge 1775. After retirement, he and his wife moved to Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster. They attended Lifepoint Church in Reisterstown and he lived a comfortable and active life for 15 years while at the Village. In addition to his wife, Ken is survived by a son, Edward Vrtacnik, stepchildren Jay Barnhard and Susan Binns, step-grandchildren Louise Barnhard and David Barnhard and a sister, Joanie Anderson. In addition to his parents, Ken was predeceased by a brother, Paul Vrtacnik. Services for Ken will be private at this time. If desired, donations in Ken's memory may be made to the Carroll Lutheran Village, Resident's Assistance Fund, ATTN: Philanthropy Department, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD 21158. Arrangements handled by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster. Online condolences may be offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com
