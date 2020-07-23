Kenneth James Ammon, II, age 34, of Crownsville, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at home. Born December 30, 1985, in Columbia, MD he was the son of Marlene Denise Mastria Bookhultz and her husband Robert of Sykesville and Kenneth James Ammon, Sr. and his wife Bonnie of Leesburg, VA. Kenny was a plumber with R.E. Robertson Plumbing and Heating in Annapolis. He served in the U.S. Air Force. Kenny was a graduate of Century High School, Class of 2004. He enjoyed playing soccer, the guitar and drums. Surviving in addition to his parents and step-parents are sister and brother-in-law Cali M. and Timothy Serafin of Westminster; grandparents Judy and Frank Mastria of Finksburg, Madeline and Phillip Ammon of Marlton, and Joyce and Leonard Bookhultz of Laurel and nieces and nephews: Audri, Aedan and Declan Serafin, Madeline and Lilli Bookhultz and Maverick Decker. He was the fiance of Andrea Netefor and step-father to be to her children Jacob and Chloe. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Kenny was predeceased by brother, Robert G. Bookhultz, who died in 2018. The family has chosen to have funeral services and interment private due to current pandemic restrictions. Those desiring may make memorial donations to "Rising Above Addiction" in care of the Community Foundation of Carroll County, 255 Clifton Boulevard, Suite 313, Westminster, Maryland 21157.



