Kenneth Jay Mechalske, Sr., 84, of Owings Mills, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2018 at home with his family by his side.Born August 13, 1934 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Richard Mechalske, Sr. and Ella (Killmon) Mechalske. He was the beloved husband of the late Joan (Green) Mechalske, his wife of 57 years and who predeceased him on October 17, 2018.Ken was active in the community during the late 1960s and early 1970s as a Cub Master for Pack 440 in Owings Mills as well as an umpire for both Little League baseball and softball. Surviving are children Kenneth J. Mechalske, Jr., of Westminster and Kimberly Johnson of Owings Mills; grandchildren Justin (Angela) Mechalske, Harold (Allyson) Brightful, Jr., Corey Mechalske, Kayla Brightful and Breana Brightful, great grandchildren Harrison Mechalske, Landon Brightful, Ameerah Taylor, Jaxon Brightful, Lucas Mechalske, and Serienty Robinson and numerous nephews and nieces.In addition to his wife he was predeceased by brother Richard Mechalske, Jr.A graveside service and interment will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Lorraine Park Cemetery, 5608 Dogwood Rd., Baltimore, MD 21207.Memorial contributions may be made in his name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 .

