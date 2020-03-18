Kenneth Leo Lynch, Jr., "Pappy", 65, of Hampstead, MD, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Born on May 10, 1954, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Kenneth Leo, Sr., and Carmalette Wolfe Lynch. He was the beloved husband of Sandra Marie Myers Lynch. Kenneth was a retired Baltimore County Police Detective. He also served on the security team at Stevenson University. He was a faithful member of Bethel Assembly of God, Littlestown, PA. He enjoyed yard sales, antiquing, and working at his late brother and sister-in-law's antique store. He loved spending time serving the church, and sharing all of his audio-visual technical skills; however, his cherished times were with his loved family. Surviving in addition to his wife are children: Heather Marie Conrad and husband Ed of Manchester, MD, and Kenneth "Tug" L. Lynch, III and wife Jennifer of Manchester, MD, grandchildren: Trenton, Heidi, Holly, Aidan, Landon, Jackson, Gemma, and a brother: John Lynch of Kentucky. He was predeceased by a brother: Carman Lynch. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 21, at 11 a.m. at New Lutheran Cemetery, Locust Street, Manchester, MD. A huge Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date: contact the family at this email address [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Church Missions Fund, Bethel Assembly of God, 1125 Frederick Pike, Littlestown, PA 17340. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A. and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 18, 2020