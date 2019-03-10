Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Melvin Barnhart. View Sign

Kenneth Melvin Barnhart, 77, of Westminster, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center. He was the loving husband of the late Patricia Read Barnhart, his wife of 47 years. Born April 13, 1941 in Hanover, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Melvin and Charlotte "Lottie" Brehm Barnhart. Ken was a graduate of North Carroll High School where he was an outstanding scholar and athlete. He attended Western Maryland College where he played football. Rather than obtaining an academic degree he chose to pursue a professional baseball career signing in 1961 as a "bonus baby" for the Albuquerque Dukes as an affiliate for the Kansas City Athletics (now Oakland Athletics) hitting .367 one year.After leaving baseball he embarked on successful careers as a restaurateur (The Chicken Roost) and in retail business working for Lees Outdoor and Wilsons Sports for many years.He was a member of Westminster United Methodist Church. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, sailing, trivia/puzzles and sports, and was devoted to family and friends. He was known for his outgoing personality, love of family, kindness and genuine concern for others and his cheerful outlook on life. He was the beloved father of son Scott Read Barnhart and wife Diana "Sam" of Hanover, Pa. He also had a grandson Douglas Barnhart and a great-granddaughter Audrianna; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his sister Doris McClelland.A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

