Kenneth Ray Barnhart, 82 of Mt. Airy Passed on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Dove House Beloved husband of Patricia (Warfield) Barnhart Kenny was born December 13, 1937 in Germantown, MD the son of the late Elwood Barnhart and late Hester (Hornbaker) Barnhart. He was the owner for over 50 years of Kenneth Barnhart Seamless Gutters. Kenny was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of the 101st Airborne Paratroopers. He was the PITCREW for Michael Harrison Racing. He was an accomplished pilot of both single and multi-engine aircraft and owned two airplanes including a vintage twin engine Cessna T50 known as the "Bamboo Bomber" which he restored himself. Devoted father of Bridget Wilhelm and Mark E. Barnhart (Sarah Straw). Dear brother of Isabelle Payne, Ronald Barnhart and Lolita (Chichi) Renehan. Also survived by 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren Preceded in death by siblings Jobie Barnhart, Glen Barnhart, Violet Homens, Mabel Harrison Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 11 AM at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Mt. Airy, MD In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Carroll Hospice, Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21157 Online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com
Published in Carroll County Times on May 27, 2020.