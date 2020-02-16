Kenneth John Spence, Sr. (85) of Millers, MD passed away on February 13, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born September 17, 1934 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Kenneth L. and Catherine (Mack) Spence. Before he retired, Ken worked as a Machinist for Bethlehem Steel Corporation and then for Seagram & Sons Distillery. He was an active member of the N-SSA, Maryland Arms Collector Association and a life-long member of the NRA. When he wasn't firing Civil War Artillery Pieces, Ken enjoyed cruising to exotic locations and traveling across the U.S. in his RV. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Ken is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Catherine A. Spence; son, Brian K. Spence and granddaughter, Samantha Spence. He is survived by two sons: Kenneth J. Spence, Jr. and wife Ethel of Millers, MD, Mark A. Spence and wife Terry of Westminster, MD; daughter, Cheryl White and husband Bryan of Millers, MD; companion, Nancy Joan Schilling of Hampstead, MD; 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. A gathering of family & friends will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at the Eline Funeral Home, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, MD; followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 pm with Pastor Andy Vineberg officiating. Interment will be in St. Bartholomew Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to either Carroll Hospice Inc. – 292 Stoner Ave, Westminster, MD 21157, North-South Skirmish Association – 480 Chalybeate Springs Rd, Winchester, VA 22603 or The – donate3.cancer.org Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 16, 2020