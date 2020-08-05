1/1
Kevin Michael Gardner
1981 - 2020
Kevin Michael Gardner, 38, of Sykesville, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the University of Maryland Medical Center. Born November 24, 1981 in Howard County, he was the son of Deborah Gardner Hughes and her husband George, and Robert L. Gardner, Sr., and his wife Anne Marie. Kevin previously attended Liberty High School and was a plumbing apprentice. He was a talented artist and was particularly fond of tattooing. He enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with his children. Kevin also like fishing and crabbing and Golfing. Surviving in addition to his parents are beloved sons Kaleb Machen Gardner and Ezra Michael Gardner. Brother Robert L. Gardner Jr., and sister-in-law Tina. Nieces Kristen Stackhouse, Brandi Penn and their Mother Terry Lynn Penn. Nephews Tyler Gardner, Austin Gardner, paternal grandparents James and Rowena Gardner. Maternal grandfather John Baust. Uncle Charles Gardner and his family. Aunt Heather O'Neal and her family. Numerous great nieces, great nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by maternal grandparents Edward Tavenner Jr. and Laraine Baust, Uncle Edward Tavenner, and niece Emily Gardner, and great niece Hennessey. Services will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations will graciously be accepted by the family to assist them with Kevin's services. Please make payable to Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster MD 21157 ~ 410-848-7533.

Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
