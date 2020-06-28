Kim Cornwell

Kim Louise Fegely Cornwell (59) of Upperco, MD passed away on June 21, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born December 3, 1960 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of Wayne and Phyllis (Dries) Fegely and the devoted wife of John Grant Cornwell. She was a graduate of Hereford High School class of 1978. After graduation, she attended The University of Maryland where she was a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority. Kim worked as a programmer initially for Equitable Bank of Baltimore and then for Maryland National Bank. Then she moved on to work at the corporate headquarters of Black and Decker in Towson as a Systems Analyst. She then went to work as the Office Manager for her sister's law firm, The Weisse Miller Law Group, LLC in Sykesville, MD. Combining her occupational experience with her love of horses, Kim became the Owner and Manager of Petticoats Advance Equestrian Center where she worked for over 20 years. Throughout the years, Kim's most cherished job title was first and foremost, "Full Time Mom". Kim enjoyed coaching recreational soccer, riding horses for pleasure and competition, and being a member of the Maryland Dressage Association. In more recent years, Kim pursued her passion of family genealogy by traveling to New England, Virginia, South Carolina, and Georgia to research her husband's family lineage. She was a faithful member of Covenant of Grace Presbyterian Church in Reisterstown, MD. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Kim is preceded in death by her sister, Cheryl Ann Eby. She is Survived by her husband of 30 years, John Grant Cornwell; son, Samuel Colton Cornwell; two daughters: Jillian Marie Cornwell and Jessica Leigh Cornwell; mother, Phyllis May (Dries) Fegely; father, Wayne David Fegely; two sisters: Patti Lynn Bell and husband Jack, Robin Lee Weisse and husband John. A Celebration of Kim's Life will be held at the family farm on Saturday, July 11, 2020, 10:00 am at 4405 Black Rock Road, Upperco followed by a luncheon. Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 28, 2020.