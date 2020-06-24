Kimberly Ann Groves, 58, of Westminster, Maryland, died suddenly on Monday, June 22, 2020 at her home. Born June 15, 1962 in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Henry Wallace "Wally" Groves, Sr. and Muriel Alice (Hepner) Groves. Kim worked for over 20 years on "Heather's snow ball truck" in the Westminster area. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, and will be greatly missed. Surviving are daughter, Heather Bornman and fiancée, Brent Burdette of Westminster; grandchildren, Dylon, Lilly and Harper; brother, Henry Wallace Groves, Jr. of Westminster; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sister, Sandra Starrett and brother, James Kevin Groves. A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with final expenses.



