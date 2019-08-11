|
Kimberly Ann Wilson (nee Schneider), age 38, of Finksburg, MD, died Thursday, August 8, 2019 at her home. She was born June 4, 1981 in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of Leslie Gail Knox (nee LaPoint) and stepfather Rodger Knox of Finksburg and father L. Mitchell Schneider of Baltimore. Kim was the wife of Ronald B. Wilson, Sr. of Finksburg, MD She was a homemaker-Mother, enjoyed her kids and Disney World. She was the mother of Savannah Wilson and Ronald Wilson, Jr. (RJ); sister of Keith Schneider and wife Tammy all of Finksburg, MD. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call at the Burrier-Queen Funeral Home and Crematory, PA., 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School) on Tuesday from 6-9 PM; where Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Mark Massey of Friendship Baptist Church officiating. Interment Lake View Memorial Park. Memorial Contributions can be made to AACR-Ocular Melanoma Foundation; www.ocularmelanoma.org. Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., www.burrier-queen.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 11, 2019