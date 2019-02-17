Kimberly Dawn Beitz, 48, of Manchester, MD, passed away suddenly Thursday, February 14, 2019, at home. Born on October 17, 1970, in Westminster, MD, she is the daughter of C. Wayne Walsh of Manchester, MD, and the late Deborah Kaye Walsh. She was the wife of the late Timothy Beitz.Surviving in addition to her father are sons: Jared Seitz, Kirt Seitz, Jordan Seitz, and Kolten Zemo, all of Manchester, MD, and a brother: Jeremiah Walsh of Manchester, MD.Family will receive friends at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD, 21102, on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 10 am. Interment will be in Miller's Church Cemetery in Miller's, MD.Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 17, 2019