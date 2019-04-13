On April 11, 2019, Kimberly Lynn Boose, age 43, of Upperco passed away after a courageous 11 year illness. Beloved daughter of the late Irvin "Bud" and JoyceAnn Boose; devoted mother of Shelby Herald and Paige Jenkins; dear sister of Scott Boose; loving gamma of Dylan Williams; cherished aunt of Brendan Boose. Also survived by her treasured lifelong friends and loving extended family. The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 14, 2019, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at Eline Funeral Home, 934 S. Main Street, Hampstead, MD. A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, 10:00 am at Arcadia Activities Building, 16020 Carnival Avenue, Upperco, MD 21155 with Pastor Mike Adams officiating. Interment private at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Kim's name to Upperco Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 7, Upperco, MD 21155. Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 13, 2019