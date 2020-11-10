Krista Lynn Arbaugh, age 48, of Sykesville, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at her home. Born February 7, 1972 in Maryland, she was the daughter of Cecilia Garner and the late Lawrence "Bud" Parmer. She was the wife of 20 years of Kenneth M. Arbaugh. Krista attended the Institute of Notre Dame high school in Baltimore, graduating in 1990. She then attended Loyola University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1994. She went on to obtain a Masters of Public Health degree from The Johns Hopkins University in 2000. Krista had a successful career in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry over 20 years. She most recently held the position of Project Manager at Astrazeneca in Gaithersburg. Krista was a devoted mother and loved her two children beyond words. She enjoyed spending time with her family above all other things and she especially enjoyed travelling and seeing new places. Krista was generous in every way and put others above herself. She was incredibly strong and persevered over many challenges in life. Surviving in addition to her mother and husband are children Madeleine and Sam Arbaugh, brother Timothy Parmer, nephew Eli Parmer, step-father Alfred Garner, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Angeline and Bernard Gugliuzza, and step sister Brandy Daley and her husband Sean. All services will be private. Those desiring may send donations to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition at www.ovarian.org
