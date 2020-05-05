Kristen Ann Hottle, 49, of Hampstead, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. Born February 26, 1971 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of James Brockwell of Red Lion, PA and Ann Cummings Brockwell of Cockeysville. She was the wife of Samuel C. Hottle, her husband of nearly ten years. Kristen was a graduate of Dulaney Senior High School and had attended Salisbury State College. She had recently been employed as a clerk for The Liquor Shop in Hampstead. She enjoyed visiting the beach. Surviving, in addition to her husband and parents, are her three daughters, Kassidi Wood of Cockeysville, Brooke Howard of Cockeysville, and Zoe Hottle of Hampstead; two granddaughters, Kenley Wood and Skylar Wood; grandson, Grayson Wood; and mother in law, Barbara Hottle of Hampstead. Immediate services will be private. A celebration of Kristen's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Living Legacy Foundation, Attn. Ann Bromery, 1730 Twin Spring Rd. Suite 200, Baltimore, MD 21227. Arrangements have been entrusted to ELINE FUNERAL HOME, Hampstead.



