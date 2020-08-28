1/1
Kristin Fisher
1965 - 2020
Kristin Lynn Fisher, 55, of Hanover, PA passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her home after battling breast cancer. Born April 8, 1965 in Wilmington, DE, she was the daughter of the late William R. and Marion Brasure McCabe. She was the wife of Mitchell M. Fisher, her husband of 35 years. She was a graduate of Delaware Technical Community College. Her nursing career evolved into working with prosthetics for patients of Johns Hopkins Hospital and later for GBMC. She later became a wound care specialist. She attended Hanover First Church of God and enjoyed volunteering for the Area Church Council, feeding the homeless and distributing the church bulletins. She had a love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her family, friends, and church family. Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her son, Kyle Fisher and daughter, Shannon Craig, both of Hanover; sister, Theresa McGee of Dover, DE; brother, Dennis McCabe of Naples, FL; mother-in-law, Fran Apgar; niece, Cheryl Griffin; nephew, Ronnie Pleasanton; grandchildren, Aiden, Hailey, Mylah, Kylie, Stefania, Jayden, and Alexia; and many other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Tara Fisher; her brother, Douglas McCabe; and her niece, Kimberly MacDonald. Services will be private. Memorials are suggested to the Susan G. Komen Foundation at ww5.komen.org. Arrangements are entrusted to ELINE FUNERAL HOME, Hampstead.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
410-239-8163
