Kristin R. Karukas, 53 of Westminster, MD passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Gilchrist in Towson from a 7 year battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of Mark Karukas. She was born on May 6, 1966, in Baltimore, MD the daughter of the Francine Russell and the late Michael Russell. Kristin was a Real estate agent for Yaffe Real Estate. Devoted mother of Kathryn, Nicole and Natalie Karukas. Also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held at Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company Reception at 1008 Twin Arch Road Mt. Airy MD 21771 on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 1-5 PM more event details can be found through the following link https://www.facebook.com/events/586714111917076/. In lieu of flowers the family has created a scholarship fund for the girls; donations may be made to Mark Karukas C/O Bank of America P.O. Box 105576 Atlanta, GA 30348 Attn: Acct# 446045634325 (make checks payable to Mark Karukas and in the memo write the account #446045634325) Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 9, 2020