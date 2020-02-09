Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company Reception
1008 Twin Arch Road
Mt. Airy, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kristin Karukas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristin Karukas


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kristin Karukas Obituary
Kristin R. Karukas, 53 of Westminster, MD passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Gilchrist in Towson from a 7 year battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of Mark Karukas. She was born on May 6, 1966, in Baltimore, MD the daughter of the Francine Russell and the late Michael Russell. Kristin was a Real estate agent for Yaffe Real Estate. Devoted mother of Kathryn, Nicole and Natalie Karukas. Also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held at Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company Reception at 1008 Twin Arch Road Mt. Airy MD 21771 on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 1-5 PM more event details can be found through the following link https://www.facebook.com/events/586714111917076/. In lieu of flowers the family has created a scholarship fund for the girls; donations may be made to Mark Karukas C/O Bank of America P.O. Box 105576 Atlanta, GA 30348 Attn: Acct# 446045634325 (make checks payable to Mark Karukas and in the memo write the account #446045634325) Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kristin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
Download Now