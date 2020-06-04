Kristin Elizabeth "Beth" Smith, 36, of McSherrystown, Pa., died unexpectedly on Friday, May 29, 2020. Born January 26, 1984 in Westminster, she was the daughter of Keith B. and Kimberly Smith of James Creek, Pa. and Mary S. Henry and Jeff Horton of Littlestown, Pa. She graduated from Westminster High School in 2002. She was a member of the Westminster Owls Marching Band, played in the Westminster Jaycee Girls Softball League. Beth enjoyed sunshine, music, the ocean in Wilmington, North Carolina and she was very spiritual. She worked in the food service industry. Besides her parents, she is survived by 2 sisters Jennifer L. Smith of McSherrystown, PA, Shannon Beatty of James Creek, PA, 2 brothers Michael Beatty and wife Jana of James Creek, PA, Ben Horton of Taneytown; paternal grandparents Ellen Barrick of Orange City, FL, Gene and Vera Beatty of Martinsburg, PA; 5 nieces and nephews Owen, Jocelyn, Andy, Adrianna and Emma. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 4, at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main Street, Westminster. The family request all attending to wear summer beachy casual clothes. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to "Rising Above Addiction" c/o Community Foundation of Carroll County, 255 Clifton Boulevard, Suite 313, Westminster, MD 21157.



