Kurt Douglas Reiblich Suddenly on December 4, 2019, Kurt Douglas Reiblich passed away at his home in Eldersburg, Maryland. He was the son of Ralph Douglas Reiblich and Betty Eitemiller Reiblich. Raised in Randallstown, he attended Randallstown Elementary, Johnnycake Middle School, and Milford Mill High School. In 1971, he graduated first in his class from Drexel University with a degree in business administration. In 1979, Mr. Reiblich married the former Deborah Cox; they celebrated their fortieth wedding anniversary on November 3, 2019. Mr. Reiblich was a member of the Army National Guard and attended Liberty PCA Church where he served in many different capacities. He enjoyed working outside in his yard, cutting grass and raking leaves. His wife, Debbie, said "He took great pride in the appearance of his lawn and it showed." Mr. Reiblich is survived by his wife, Deborah Cox Reiblich, his mother, Betty Eitemiller Reiblich, and his sister, Linda Reiblich McComas. He was the loving father of two sons, Christopher Douglas Reiblich and Jonathan Newell Reiblich, and their wives, Leah Gerlach Reiblich and Sarah Hallis Reiblich. He is also survived by three grandsons: Cash Ellis Reiblich, Joel Douglas Reiblich, and Beckett Hayes Reiblich. On Tuesday, December 10, 2019, a time of visitation from 10:00-11:00 AM and a memorial service beginning at 11:00 AM will be held at Liberty PCA Church. Interment will be at Lake View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the at PO 5216 Glen Allen, VA 23058

