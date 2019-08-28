Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
410-756-6688
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
More Obituaries for Kyle Zepp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kyle William Zepp


1995 - 2019
Kyle William Zepp Obituary
Kyle William Zepp, 24, of Taneytown, Maryland died suddenly on early Monday morning, August 26, 2019 at the York Hospital in York, PA as a result of an automobile accident. Born January 27, 1995 in Vicenza, Italy, he was the beloved son and step-son of Michael A. and Julie Zepp of New Windsor, and Lisa Stambaugh Zepp and David Lookingbill of Littlestown, PA. Kyle loved all sports and listening to all kinds of music. He was a genuine people person who had a host of friends. He especially loved time with his family and will be deeply missed by all who loved him. Surviving in addition to his parents and step-parents are the love of his life his 5 month old daughter, Lilah Piper Janowitz; paternal grandparents, Mike and Cindy Zepp of Taneytown; maternal grandparents, Herb and Fran Weller of Taneytown and Larry and Shelbe Stambaugh of Keymar; brother, Ryan Michael Zepp and fiancée Noelle Smith of Baltimore; step-sisters, Lexie Starkweather of Michigan and Caitie Starkweather of New Windsor; mother of his daughter, Hallie Janowitz; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, with Deacon Charles E. Barnhart, Jr. officiating. Burial will be private in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Taneytown. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 30th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, pediatric/NICU, 600 University Dr., Hershey, PA 17033.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 28, 2019
