L. Linwood Wells, 98, a resident of the Charlestown Retirement Community of Catonsville and formerly of Westminster, Maryland passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his home. He was born on November 20, 1921 in Baltimore, Maryland and was the son of the late Lloyd Lowndes and Marguerite Jones Wells. Twice married he was the loving husband of the late Olga R. Wells who predeceased him in May of 2002, companion of the late Virginia Schlossnagle, and best friend of B. Jean Buckingham. Linwood was a 1939 high school graduate of The Baltimore Polytechnic Institute. While there he took the "A" course, was an officer of the radio club, and a participant in the Poly Follies. After high school he worked for Glen L. Martin as a riveter making bombers for the french. He then furthered his education attending Georgia Tech and Virginia Polytechnic Institute as well as attending and graduating from The Johns Hopkins University with a Bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering. Linwood served in the United States Army in both the European and Pacific Theaters from September 1942 until his discharge with the rank of Staff Sergeant in January 1946. He was a dedicated employee for Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company of Maryland where he worked for 41 years, until 1981 retiring as an engineer. He was a member and former Chaplain of the Door-to-Virtue Masonic Lodge # 46 A.F. & A.M., all York Rite bodies of Carroll County, the Scottish Rite and the Scottish Rite Club of Carroll County, and the VFW Dr. Charles B. Frank Post No. 219. He was also a member and served as an usher at the Charlestown United Protestant Church, a volunteer fireman in Woodlawn during the 60's and a driver for the American Red Cross Motor Corps. Family and friends are welcome on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 6 to 8pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster, with a masonic service starting at 6pm. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11 am at Friendship Cemetery at 1509 Fallston Rd, Fallston, MD 21047. Online condolences may be offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com