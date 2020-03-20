Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lana Jean Zile, age 70, of Taneytown, died Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House after an extended illness. Born November 8, 1949 in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Raymond David Ziegler and Dorothy Jean Ziegler Strine. Lana was formerly employed with Wilks Precision of Union Bridge in the shipping and receiving department. She was a life member of the auxiliary of V.F.W. Post 8806 of Union Bridge. She enjoyed spending time with her family, giving to others, gardening, Christmas time and loved her dog, Tootsie. She had a good sense of humor and lit up the room with laughter. Surviving are four children, Dawn Honeycutt and husband Steve of Taneytown, Diane Peterson and fiancé, Mike Donovan of Silver Run, Scott Green, and Dusti Dayhoff, both of Union Bridge; 9 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and one expected in July; sister, Connie Ziegler of Hanover, PA, brothers, Allen D. Ziegler and wife Peggy of Harpers Ferry, WV and Raymond David Ziegler Jr. of Union Bridge. She will also be remembered by her companion, Larry Danner of Taneytown. She was predeceased by son-in-law, Joey Dayhoff in 2010. There will be no funeral service and visitation will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at

