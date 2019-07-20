Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larissa Sylvester "Lissy" Constantine. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Larissa "Lissy" Sylvester Constantine, 29, of Thompson Station, TN, passed away suddenly on July 16, 2019 at Mt. Auburn Hospital in Boston, MA. Larissa was the wife of Taylor Constantine whom she met and fell in love with during college and married on June 29, 2013. Larissa was born on December 15, 1989 in Baltimore to Winifred (Brosey) Sylvester and the late John Reuben Sylvester. She grew up in Finksburg and was a 2007 graduate of Westminster High School. Larissa then earned her Bachelor's Degree in Marketing and Graphic Design from Lipscomb University in Tennessee. She was a project manager for Forrester Research. In addition to her husband and mother, Larissa is survived by siblings; brother Jonathan Sylvester of Finksburg, brother Nathaniel Sylvester, his wife Amanda and their children Taylor and Jacob of Cincinnati, OH, and sister Jennifer Turek, her husband Brian and their son Mason of Owings Mills. She also leaves her two grandmothers Valaire Brosey and Doris Sylvester and many other loving aunts, uncles, cousins and her beloved dog "GiGi". She will be greatly missed by her mother and father-in-law; Greg and LeAnne Constantine, brother-in-law Bryant, his wife Beth and their son John and sister-in-law Madeline Constantine, all of Tennessee. In addition to her father, Larissa was predeceased by her two grandfathers Wilfred Brosey and Julian Sylvester. Larissa was very artistic, creative, loving and full of life. She grew up playing sports. Her favorites were volleyball, soccer, and running. Most of all, she loved the times she spent with family and friends. Larissa had a deep faith in the Lord. She cared deeply for others as shown in her volunteering. Larissa's family will receive visitors on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster, MD. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 23 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with her uncle, Bill Brosey, officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. In lieu of flowers, donations in Larissa's memory may be made to Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, https://disasterreliefeffort.org , Franktown Open Hearts Ministries, https://franktownopenhearts.com or the Humane Society, https://www.humanesociety.org Published in Carroll County Times on July 20, 2019

