|
|
Larry A. Coe, 72, of Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of Westminster and Carroll County, Maryland died on Monday, January 20, 2020 at South Strand Ambulatory Care in Myrtle Beach, SC. Born on September 9, 1947 in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late John and June (Ogle) Coe. He was the loving husband of 27 years to Belinda "Lynn" A. (Malczewski) Coe. Larry was a graduate of Westminster High School, class of 1965. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard and worked as a project manager/carpenter by trade for most of his career. Surviving in addition to his wife Lynn are daughter, Lori A. Roth and husband Steven of New Oxford, PA; step-daughter, Daryl Marie Wolinski and husband Charles of Baltimore; grandchildren, Sidney, Joseph, and Ava. He was predeceased by a son, John Wesley Coe. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 2800 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg, MD, with funeral celebrant John C. Morrill officiating. Local arrangements are by the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, in Westminster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to (). Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 25, 2020