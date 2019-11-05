Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry A. Williams. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Allen Williams, 59, of Westminster passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at his home. Born April 3, 1960, in Frederick, he was the son of the late Lester and Audrey (Paige) Williams. He was the loving husband of Ruthann (Hopkins) Williams. They were high school sweethearts and were married on December 29, 2000. Larry was a graduate of Frederick High School and was a concrete finisher for Schuster Concrete. He was a member of the 12-step program and he enjoyed playing and watching basketball, cards and singing. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Larry was a people person and never met a person he didn't like. Surviving in addition to his wife are stepdaughter Camrell R. Nartey and husband Christopher, stepson Jermaine Thornton; sisters Thelma, Joyce, Charlotte, Vanessa and Etta Williams, Barbara Wallace, Loretta Snowden and Bonnie Brock; brothers Robert Paige, Lester Williams, Jr., Dwight and Dennis Williams. Also survived by 3 grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Larry was predeceased by sisters Ida Jackson and Wanda Daughtry. Family will receive visitors on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 11:00 am until the start of the service at 1:00 pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Elders Minnie & Richard Thames will be officiating. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Frederick on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

