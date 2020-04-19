Larry G. "Dink" Chronister, 72, of Westminster, died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at home. Born January 19, 1948 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Catherine R. (Shue) Chronister and LeRoy S. Chronister. He retired from Congoleum in 2010 and was a veteran of the Army. He enjoyed collecting tractors, auctions and his dog Ladybug. He is survived by brothers Edward L. Chronister of Glen Rock, PA; Glenn R. Chronister and wife Helen of Westminster; sisters Donna M. Miller and husband Richard of Westminster and Diane K. Pickett and husband Sam of Westminster. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Private Graveside Services will be held at Bart's Church Cemetery in Hanover, PA. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 or a . Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 19, 2020