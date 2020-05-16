Larry Close Sr.
Larry Douglas Close Sr., 68 of Keymar, died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his home, with his family by his side. Born January 21, 1952 in Hanover, PA., he was the son of the late Ryle D. Close and Dorothy May Stull Long and stepfather, George Long. He was the husband of Diane Stambaugh Close, his wife of 40 years. Larry was a 1970 graduate of Westminster High School. Retiring on May 1, 2020, Larry worked 50 years for BGE and Potomac Edison (43 years) as a lineman. He enjoyed deer hunting, farming, and spending time with his family. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion. In addition to his wife he is survived by sons, Larry "Doug" Close Jr. and wife Jess of Sykesville and Chad D. Close and fiancée Alex of Gettysburg; sisters, Sharon and Connie Close both of Westminster; a brother, David Close and girlfriend Bernadette of Towson; step grandson, Josh and two nephews and families. He was predeceased by a sister Darlene Wagner. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge, MD, 21791 or Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD, 21157. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.



Published in Carroll County Times on May 16, 2020.
