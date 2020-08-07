Larry Gene Taylor, 74, of Manchester, Maryland passed suddenly on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster, Maryland. Larry was born on December 20, 1945 in Bristol Virginia. He was the son to late Robert Hoyle Taylor and Thelma Widener Taylor. Larry was the husband of Linda Hidy Livick Taylor of 55 dedicated years, and has always loved his wife dearly as she has always been by his side. Larry was a veteran of the United States Army. Years ago, Larry worked for Proctor and Gamble as a Machine Technician. He was a proud member of the American Legion Hampstead Post 200. Larry enjoyed playing his Gibson guitar, a gift from his father. Playing music with the family was one of his favorite activities. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Larry was full of fun and always saw the bright side in everybody. He was always happy and never had a bad word to say about anybody, Larry will be deeply missed. Larry is survived by his wife, Linda Hidy Livick Taylor. As well as a sister: Sandra Taylor Hutton of Bristol, Tennessee, and brother: Jeff Allen Taylor of Bristol, Virginia. The family will receive friends at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD on Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 3-5pm, where a funeral service will be held at 5pm with the Reverend Dr. Chris Brammer officiating. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
