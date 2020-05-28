Larry I. Barnhart, 82, of Littlestown, PA, entered God's eternal care, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. Born December 1, 1937 in Taneytown, MD, he was the son of the late Albert M. and Mildred O. (Wantz) Barnhart. Larry was the loving husband of Stephanie M. (Morningstar) Barnhart with whom he shared 25 years of marriage but were together for 35 years. Larry was a 1956 graduate of Taneytown High School, Taneytown, MD. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served his country proudly. Mr. Barnhart was a Blending Bin Operator for Lehigh Portland Cement, Union Bridge, MD for 37 years until his retirement in 1999. Larry was a member of the Taneytown American Legion, Post 120 and the Littlestown Fraternal Order of Eagles, AERIE 2226. Mr. Barnhart, enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, and collecting coins as well as spending time with family and friends. In addition to his wife Stephanie, Larry is survived by one daughter, Suzanne Barnhart and companion Robert Tighe of Westminster, MD; one granddaughter, Brittany Yingling and companion Adam Crumbacker of Taneytown, MD; and one sister, Genevieve Strausbaugh of Littlestown, PA. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Albert & Rodney Barnhart. Due to COVID-19, the family will have private services and a public service at a later date. The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.



