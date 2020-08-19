Larry J. Bair, 77, of Littlestown, passed away suddenly on Monday, August 3, 2020 while vacationing with family in North Topsail Island, NC. He was the loving husband of Bonnie Bair; together they would have celebrated 57 years of marriage on September 22, 2020. Born February 23, 1943 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Theron Bair and Marguerite (Yealy) Bair, oldest of nine children. Mr. Bair was a 1961 graduate of Littlestown High School. He received a Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree in Education from Shippensburg University. Mr. Bair proudly served as an Elementary School Principal in the Carroll County Public School system for 32 years. In addition, he held multiple leadership roles in the community for Boy Scouts and Little League. His passion for sports kept him busy as a coach, commissioner, referee and umpire, as well as pitcher for the over 60 Carroll County Men's Softball League. He was dedicated to the Lord with membership and service at St. John's church in Littlestown, and then later, became the first Church Council President for New Hope Faith Community. Most recently, he and his family were attending services at The Church of The Good Shepherd. In addition to his wife, Larry was survived by his son Darryl Bair, wife, Kellie and granddaughter Lily Jo of Glen Burnie, MD; daughter Amy Bair of Littlestown, PA, along with his siblings, nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by his granddogs Max and Kona. He cherished spending time with his family and enjoyed golfing, watching westerns, and playing games with friends. A private, graveside service is being held with his Pastor Jeff Reaver Sr. officiating. A memorial service to celebrate the life and memories of Larry Bair will be held at a later date. To honor Larry's legacy, an educational scholarship will be established in his name by friends and family. The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Little's Funeral Home and is grateful for the compassionate assistance from Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville, NC. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com
.