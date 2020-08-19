1/1
Larry J. Bair
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry J. Bair, 77, of Littlestown, passed away suddenly on Monday, August 3, 2020 while vacationing with family in North Topsail Island, NC. He was the loving husband of Bonnie Bair; together they would have celebrated 57 years of marriage on September 22, 2020. Born February 23, 1943 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Theron Bair and Marguerite (Yealy) Bair, oldest of nine children. Mr. Bair was a 1961 graduate of Littlestown High School. He received a Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree in Education from Shippensburg University. Mr. Bair proudly served as an Elementary School Principal in the Carroll County Public School system for 32 years. In addition, he held multiple leadership roles in the community for Boy Scouts and Little League. His passion for sports kept him busy as a coach, commissioner, referee and umpire, as well as pitcher for the over 60 Carroll County Men's Softball League. He was dedicated to the Lord with membership and service at St. John's church in Littlestown, and then later, became the first Church Council President for New Hope Faith Community. Most recently, he and his family were attending services at The Church of The Good Shepherd. In addition to his wife, Larry was survived by his son Darryl Bair, wife, Kellie and granddaughter Lily Jo of Glen Burnie, MD; daughter Amy Bair of Littlestown, PA, along with his siblings, nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by his granddogs Max and Kona. He cherished spending time with his family and enjoyed golfing, watching westerns, and playing games with friends. A private, graveside service is being held with his Pastor Jeff Reaver Sr. officiating. A memorial service to celebrate the life and memories of Larry Bair will be held at a later date. To honor Larry's legacy, an educational scholarship will be established in his name by friends and family. The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Little's Funeral Home and is grateful for the compassionate assistance from Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville, NC. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved