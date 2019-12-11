Carroll County Times

Larry "Michael" Mercer (1964 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry "Michael" Mercer.
Service Information
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD
21074
(410)-239-8163
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Larry "Michael" Mercer, 55, of Reisterstown, passed away on Friday December 6, 2019. Born February 2, 1964 in Baltimore, he was the son of Terry (Wolf) Mercer and the late Larry M. Mercer. He was a Steeler's fan and was a gifted electrician. He graduated from North Carroll High School in 1982, where he participated in lacrosse and soccer. He was a self-taught drummer and enjoyed live music. He had a good imagination and enjoyed writing. Surviving in addition to his mother are his sister, Kristen Michele Robinson of Hampstead; brother, Craig Marlatt Mercer of Westminster; son Bret Michael Mercer and a granddaughter; nieces Skylar, Amy and Jordyn; nephews Derek and Jaden. He was predeceased by niece Sydney. Memorial services will be held at Eline Funeral Home, 934 S. Main Street, Hampstead, on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:30 am with Rev. Amy Sarah Lewis-Rill officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the charity of ones choice.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.