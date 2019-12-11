Larry "Michael" Mercer, 55, of Reisterstown, passed away on Friday December 6, 2019. Born February 2, 1964 in Baltimore, he was the son of Terry (Wolf) Mercer and the late Larry M. Mercer. He was a Steeler's fan and was a gifted electrician. He graduated from North Carroll High School in 1982, where he participated in lacrosse and soccer. He was a self-taught drummer and enjoyed live music. He had a good imagination and enjoyed writing. Surviving in addition to his mother are his sister, Kristen Michele Robinson of Hampstead; brother, Craig Marlatt Mercer of Westminster; son Bret Michael Mercer and a granddaughter; nieces Skylar, Amy and Jordyn; nephews Derek and Jaden. He was predeceased by niece Sydney. Memorial services will be held at Eline Funeral Home, 934 S. Main Street, Hampstead, on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:30 am with Rev. Amy Sarah Lewis-Rill officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the charity of ones choice.

