Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Smiley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Smiley, 78, loving husband, Dad, Pap, and friend, took his final road trip home to his loving wife on May 3, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife and several siblings. Not only was he a Dad to 8 children, 14 grandchildren, 3 great grand children and a mini muffin, he was also a "Dad" to countless others. He is survived by brothers, sisters, extended family, and became family to so many others. He loved sharing stories, and anecdotes with all who would listen. Fixing any and all mechanical problems. Driving trucks all over the U.S. while making memories. Even though he finally "retired" he surely will not be slowing down. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

"Happy Hound, over and out" Larry Smiley, 78, loving husband, Dad, Pap, and friend, took his final road trip home to his loving wife on May 3, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife and several siblings. Not only was he a Dad to 8 children, 14 grandchildren, 3 great grand children and a mini muffin, he was also a "Dad" to countless others. He is survived by brothers, sisters, extended family, and became family to so many others. He loved sharing stories, and anecdotes with all who would listen. Fixing any and all mechanical problems. Driving trucks all over the U.S. while making memories. Even though he finally "retired" he surely will not be slowing down. A celebration of life will be held at a later date."Happy Hound, over and out" Published in Carroll County Times on May 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close