Larry Smiley, 78, loving husband, Dad, Pap, and friend, took his final road trip home to his loving wife on May 3, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife and several siblings. Not only was he a Dad to 8 children, 14 grandchildren, 3 great grand children and a mini muffin, he was also a "Dad" to countless others. He is survived by brothers, sisters, extended family, and became family to so many others. He loved sharing stories, and anecdotes with all who would listen. Fixing any and all mechanical problems. Driving trucks all over the U.S. while making memories. Even though he finally "retired" he surely will not be slowing down. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
"Happy Hound, over and out"
Published in Carroll County Times on May 6, 2019