1/1
Larry T. Eyler
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry T. Eyler passed away July 2nd at Northwest Hospice after a battle with Lewy Dewey Dementia. Born December 27, 1945 at Gracham, MD. He was the son of the late Amos Eyler and Madeline Staley and Step-Son of the late Francis Staley. He graduated 1963 from Thurmont High School and retired from Hood College's Maintenance Department. Larry was a lifelong member of Rocky Ridge Volunteer Fire Department and was honored in the 50 year Hall of Fame. He is survived by daughter Kathy Henry and Husband Bill, of Pylesville, MD and son Larry Eyler Jr. of Thurmont, MD; Sisters Connie M. Bohn of Taneytown and Debbie Hoerr of Cooksville; Step Sister Susan Hovermale of Westminster, MD. Also survived by 11 grandchildren & 1 great grandchild. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Those desiring may make donations in his memory to: The Rocky Ridge Volunteer Fire Company. P.O. Box 117 Rocky Ridge, MD 21778.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 29, 2020
My heart broke for Larry when I heard that he was in a nursing home. My prayers go out to his family. He was always such a kind and gentle soul. I will see you again someday, my dear friend.
Sharon Maloon
Friend
July 29, 2020
Although I only got the pleasure of meeting him once, the stories I’ve heard of his life have been amazing. Michael and I wish you would’ve had the chance to meet your great grand daughter before you passed but we know you are watching over her in heaven.
Rest In Peace
Hayley
Family
July 28, 2020
My heart broke to learn of Larry's death!
I worked with Larry at Hood College and always looked forward to his cheerful visits to my office. We often discussed plans should we win the lottery. He was a humble man who offered such great gifts to those who know him!
My prayers are with Larry's family during this difficult time.
Rest in Peace.
Brenda Schildknecht-Hargett
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved