Larry W. Hyde, 76, of Taneytown, MD, peacefully passed on March 25, 2020, at Sinai Hospital surrounded by loved ones. Born on March 18, 1944, Larry was the son of the late Raymond and Mildred Hyde of Hanover, PA. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1964-1970. Afterwards, he spent his 29-year career in manufacturing at Eastalco Aluminum Company in Frederick. Central to Larry's life was his love and devotion to his wife, Trine, and daughters: Stacy (Lloyd) Mayuga and Laken (Justin) Smitley. A proud Grandfather, he leaves as his legacies Vincent (Amber) E. Reaver Jr., Jon, Connor, Maddie and Hunter Mayuga; Laila White, Kiana and Dominic Smitley; and three great grandsons: Tres, Carter and Max Reaver. He also is survived by four sisters and their families. He will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 26, 2020