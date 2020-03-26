Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaRue Thomas. View Sign Service Information Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover 549 Carlisle Street Hanover , PA 17331 (717)-632-1242 Graveside service 2:00 PM Rest Haven Cemetery intersection of Boundary and Westminster Ave. Hanover , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LaRue Ella (Pittinger) Thomas, 94, of Hanover; formerly of Littlestown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek. She was the loving wife of the late Franklin C. Thomas who passed away August 10, 2006; together they shared 56 years of marriage. Born June 14, 1925 in Loys, MD, she was a daughter of the late John H. and Carrie M. (Hahn) Pittinger. Larue was a member of God's Missionary Church in Hanover and she enjoyed reading, spending time with family, working on puzzles, puzzle books and embroidering. Mrs. Thomas is survived by five children, Steve W. Thomas and his wife Mary of Hanover, Roger L. Thomas and his wife Bea of Westminster, MD, Dale E. Thomas of Littlestown, Sharon K. Zumbrum and her husband Dennis of Littlestown, Mark D. Thomas and his wife Marianne of Bentonville, VA; a sister, Pat Dowla and her husband Mesba of Phoenix, MD; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Thomas was preceded in death by, three brothers, Harvey, Guy and Elwood Pittinger and five sisters, Cora Setherley, Hilda Wilson, Mary Catherin Pittinger, Dorothy Cavell and Emma Pittinger. There will be no public viewing, a graveside service to celebrate the life of LaRue will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Rest Haven Cemetery, at the intersection of Boundary and Westminster Ave., Hanover, PA with Rev. John M. Fisher officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 924 N. Colonial Ave., York PA, 17403, or God's Missionary Church, 1285 Hoff Rd., Hanover PA 17331, or VNA Hospice of Hanover and Spring Grove, 440 Madison St, Hanover, PA 17331, or to Homewood at Plum Creek, 425 Westminster Rd, Hanover, PA 17331. To share memories of LaRue Ella (Pittinger) Thomas and view a video tribute, please visit

