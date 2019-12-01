Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laszlo Gregor. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life Winfield fire hall Winfield , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Laszlo Jozsef Gregor, 81, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday October 30, 2019, after battling cancer. Originally from Bonyhád, Hungary, Jo immigrated to the United States in 1956 with his new bride. The two settled in Howard County, Maryland, raising three sons, and always stressing the importance of family. Joe bought what would come to be Johns Hopkins Texaco and could be found there working 6 days a week, showing his strong work ethic. A world traveler, he made friendships everywhere he went. After his wife's passing Joe eventually retired in 2007, relocating to Carroll County Maryland. Joe was an avid Hunter and firearms safety instructor. Joe is survived by his sons, Joseph, Ferenc "Teddy", and Laszlo (Matt) Gregor, their wives, and grandchildren Mark, Hannah, Tristan, and Jera. A celebration of his life will be held on January 19, 2020 at the Winfield fire hall in Winfield Maryland from 12-4.

Laszlo Jozsef Gregor, 81, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday October 30, 2019, after battling cancer. Originally from Bonyhád, Hungary, Jo immigrated to the United States in 1956 with his new bride. The two settled in Howard County, Maryland, raising three sons, and always stressing the importance of family. Joe bought what would come to be Johns Hopkins Texaco and could be found there working 6 days a week, showing his strong work ethic. A world traveler, he made friendships everywhere he went. After his wife's passing Joe eventually retired in 2007, relocating to Carroll County Maryland. Joe was an avid Hunter and firearms safety instructor. Joe is survived by his sons, Joseph, Ferenc "Teddy", and Laszlo (Matt) Gregor, their wives, and grandchildren Mark, Hannah, Tristan, and Jera. A celebration of his life will be held on January 19, 2020 at the Winfield fire hall in Winfield Maryland from 12-4. Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close