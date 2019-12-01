Laszlo Jozsef Gregor, 81, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday October 30, 2019, after battling cancer. Originally from Bonyhád, Hungary, Jo immigrated to the United States in 1956 with his new bride. The two settled in Howard County, Maryland, raising three sons, and always stressing the importance of family. Joe bought what would come to be Johns Hopkins Texaco and could be found there working 6 days a week, showing his strong work ethic. A world traveler, he made friendships everywhere he went. After his wife's passing Joe eventually retired in 2007, relocating to Carroll County Maryland. Joe was an avid Hunter and firearms safety instructor. Joe is survived by his sons, Joseph, Ferenc "Teddy", and Laszlo (Matt) Gregor, their wives, and grandchildren Mark, Hannah, Tristan, and Jera. A celebration of his life will be held on January 19, 2020 at the Winfield fire hall in Winfield Maryland from 12-4.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 1, 2019