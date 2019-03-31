Laura Jeannette Strawbridge Jefferies Whom was residing in Elkins WV, passed away peacefully on MAR 23rd. Born in Baltimore Jul 10th, 1955, she graduated from Carroll County High, and served many yrs as a compassionate L.P. Nurse II. Survived by her husband Arthur of 25yrs, son Jeff (sp Daisy), brother's Carl (sp Linda) and Bob (sp Bonnie), and her mother Dolores. In loving memory.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Jefferies.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 31, 2019